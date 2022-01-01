World
Israeli army raids occupied West Bank, 3 Palestinians killed
Clashes erupt after Israeli forces cordon off home in Jenin refugee camp, say eyewitnesses
Wednesday 12:11, 28 September 2022
Israeli forces on Wednesday killed three Palestinians and injured nine others in an incursion into the northern occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

Following a raid into the Jenin refugee camp, Palestinian medical teams received three bodies of the deceased, as well as nine people who were injured, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli forces raided the refugee camp early on Wednesday and surrounded a home, according to eyewitnesses.

Explosions were heard and smoke was seen from the cordoned area around the dwelling, they added.

Clashes between the Israeli forces and Palestinians were also reported in the area.

Clashes have often erupted in recent Israeli raids into Palestinian areas on an almost daily basis, with Tel Aviv saying it is searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

