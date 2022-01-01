Israeli army raids occupied West Bank, 3 Palestinians killed
Clashes erupt after Israeli forces cordon off home in Jenin refugee camp, say eyewitnesses
AA Wednesday 12:11, 28 September 2022
File photo
#Israel
#West Bank
#Palestinians
File photo
Israeli forces on Wednesday killed three Palestinians and injured nine others in an incursion into the northern occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.
Following a raid into the Jenin refugee camp, Palestinian medical teams received three bodies of the deceased, as well as nine people who were injured, the Health Ministry said in a statement.
The Israeli forces raided the refugee camp early on Wednesday and surrounded a home, according to eyewitnesses.
Explosions were heard and smoke was seen from the cordoned area around the dwelling, they added.
Clashes between the Israeli forces and Palestinians were also reported in the area.
Clashes have often erupted in recent Israeli raids into Palestinian areas on an almost daily basis, with Tel Aviv saying it is searching for "wanted" Palestinians.
Israeli army raids occupied West Bank, 3 Palestinians killed
EU proposes new liability rules for makers of high-tech devices
Missile attack hits Baghdad’s Green Zone
'Sabotage cannot be ruled out' over Nord Stream pipeline leaks: Finnish FM
Heads of 4 Ukrainian separatist regions to appeal to Putin on joining Russia
Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.