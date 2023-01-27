Israeli army says it intercepted 2 rockets fired from Gaza

The Israeli army early Friday intercepted two rockets fired from the blockaded Gaza Strip, according to the army spokesperson.





"The Iron Dome intercepted two rockets fired by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel," the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said in a statement.





The official Kan TV channel said that warning sirens sounded in several areas bordering the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, before the two rockets were intercepted.





No Palestinian faction in the Gaza Strip claimed responsibility for the attack which came following deadly Israeli army operation in the occupied West Bank.



