Israeli army says it intercepted 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Rockets fired in wake of Israeli operation in Jenin refugee camp that claimed lives of 9 Palestinians

13:13 . 27/01/2023 Cuma
The Israeli army early Friday intercepted two rockets fired from the blockaded Gaza Strip, according to the army spokesperson.


"The Iron Dome intercepted two rockets fired by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel," the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said in a statement.


The official Kan TV channel said that warning sirens sounded in several areas bordering the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, before the two rockets were intercepted.


No Palestinian faction in the Gaza Strip claimed responsibility for the attack which came following deadly Israeli army operation in the occupied West Bank.


The Israeli army on Thursday carried out a large-scale military offensive in the Jenin refugee camp in northern West Bank which left nine people dead, dozens wounded, and great damage to buildings and property.

