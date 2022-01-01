Israeli DefMin welcomes maritime deal with Lebanon
Lebanon says satisfied with US draft on maritime border deal with Israel
AA Tuesday 17:03, 11 October 2022
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday hailed Lebanon’s approval of a US-mediated maritime border agreement between the two countries.
Gantz tweeted that Israel wants to see Lebanon as "a stable and prosperous neighbor."
The Israeli minister said that the maritime deal with Lebanon didn't compromise Israel's security, contrary to Israeli opposition claims.
"We will continue to meet the security needs in every scenario and provide security to the citizens of Israel," Gantz added.
Earlier Tuesday, the Lebanese Presidency said it was satisfied with a US final draft on maritime border demarcation with Israel, saying the draft preserves the country’s "rights to its natural wealth."
Lebanon and Israel have been locked in a dispute over a maritime area of 860 square kilometers (332 square miles), according to maps sent by both countries to the UN in 2011.
The area is rich in natural gas and oil. Starting in 2020, five sessions of indirect negotiations have been held on the issue under UN sponsorship and US mediation, with the latest round held in May 2021.
