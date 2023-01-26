Israeli fire in Jenin kills 9 Palestinians

At least nine Palestinians were killed and 20 others injured by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to Palestinian sources.





The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that nine people were killed in the Jenin refugee camp, adding that an elderly woman is among the victims.





The ministry said 20 others were injured, with four of them in critical condition.





On Thursday, eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli soldier stormed the Jenin refugee camp, which led to clashes between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli army.





The witnesses noted that clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinians and Israeli forces who used live and metal ammunition and tear gas canisters.





Tensions have been running high across the West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids have sparked clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.



