Israeli forces arrest two Palestinians in West Bank raid

Saturday 16:12, 12 November 2022
Two Palestinians were detained in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city on Saturday, according to a local NGO.
Montaser Sammour, head of the Palestinian Prisoner Society in Jenin city, said Israeli forces raided the town of Qabatia, south of Jenin, and took the two into custody.
The state news agency Wafa said dozens of Palestinians suffered gas inhalation in clashes with Israeli forces in the town during which Israeli soldiers used tear gas canisters.
The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.
