news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
World
Israeli forces arrest two Palestinians in West Bank raid
Dozens of Palestinians suffer gas inhalation in clashes with Israeli forces
AA  Saturday 16:12, 12 November 2022
File photo

File photo

 Two Palestinians were detained in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city on Saturday, according to a local NGO.

Montaser Sammour, head of the Palestinian Prisoner Society in Jenin city, said Israeli forces raided the town of Qabatia, south of Jenin, and took the two into custody.

The state news agency Wafa said dozens of Palestinians suffered gas inhalation in clashes with Israeli forces in the town during which Israeli soldiers used tear gas canisters.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

#Israel
#Palestinians
#West Bank
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Israeli forces arrest two Palestinians in West Bank raid

yeniSafak

Ukrainian civilians in Kherson express joy for liberation of city from Russian occupation

yeniSafak

Russia says extension of grain deal yet to be decided

yeniSafak

Democrats to maintain control of US Senate after projected win in Nevada

yeniSafak

Spain to continue its Patriot missile defense support to Türkiye

yeniSafak

Iran slams German, French leaders for 'supporting' anti-government protests