Israeli forces detain Palestinian medic near Nablus

File photo
A Palestinian medic was detained by Israeli forces near the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.
A statement by the Society said Fawwaz al-Bitar was taken into custody at the Za’tara checkpoint.
No reason was provided for the detention.
A video circulated online showed a handcuffed medic standing beside a Palestinian ambulance near Nablus.
There was no comment from the Israeli military on the incident.
The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.
Palestinian NGOs estimate that there are around 4,500 Palestinians held by Israel, including at least 500 held without charge or trial.
