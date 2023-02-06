Israeli forces kill five Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp raid

At least five Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces on Monday during a raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, state media reported.





Palestine’s official Wafa news agency quoted Jericho Governor Jihad Abu al-Assal as saying that five Palestinians were killed by the Israeli forces during their incursion into the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp near the Jericho city.





Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that a fire exchange took place between Palestinians and the Israeli forces in the refugee camp.





They added that at least three Palestinians were detained by the Israeli forces from the refugee camp during the incursion.



