Israeli forces kill five Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp raid

3 others detained by Israeli forces from Aqbat Jabr refugee camp near Jericho city

13:34 . 6/02/2023 Pazartesi
At least five Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces on Monday during a raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, state media reported.


Palestine’s official Wafa news agency quoted Jericho Governor Jihad Abu al-Assal as saying that five Palestinians were killed by the Israeli forces during their incursion into the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp near the Jericho city.


Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that a fire exchange took place between Palestinians and the Israeli forces in the refugee camp.


They added that at least three Palestinians were detained by the Israeli forces from the refugee camp during the incursion.


Meanwhile, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh mourned the Palestinians killed by the Israeli forces, stressing that Palestinians will continue to resist the Israeli occupation and the dire consequences of killing Palestinians will turn on the Israeli occupation.

