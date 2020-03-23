Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank

The Israeli army reportedly killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that a Palestinian was martyred when the Israeli army opened fire in the Nai’lin region west of Ramallah.

The statement noted that the identity of the martyred Palestinian has not yet been clarified.

Eyewitnesses told an Anadolu Agency reporter that another Palestinian was wounded and taken to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah.

Israel has not issued any statements so far on the incident.