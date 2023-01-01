|
World

Israeli government to discuss settlement policy in West Bank amid divisions

Israeli government members divided after outpost erected by settlers dismantled

17:10 . 21/01/2023 Cumartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

The Israeli government plans to hold a meeting next week to discuss its settlement policy in the occupied West Bank.

The meeting comes amid divisions between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government members on dismantling a settlement outpost in the northern West Bank that was erected by settlers on Friday.


A statement by Netanyahu’s Office said the Israeli government backs settlement plans via coordination with the prime minister and security officials.


According to the statement, the settlement outpost was dismantled as it was built without the government's approval.


The dismantling of the outpost has drawn fire from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is also a member of the defense ministry under an agreement between coalition partners.


On Thursday, a US delegation headed by National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan visited the region and met with Palestinian and Israeli officials. During the visit, Sullivan underlined the US support for the two-state solution and opposition to any unilateral steps by Israel.


Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate that about 650,000 settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem.


Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.


#Israel
#West Bank
#settlement
4 saat önce
default-profile-img
Israeli government to discuss settlement policy in West Bank amid divisions
Albayrak Group’s vision for new Gambian port promises ‘win-win’ megaproject
Türkiye strongly condemns 'vile attack' on Quran in Sweden
Tunisian military court jails five former lawmakers: Lawyer
In absence of snow, endangered lapwings linger in eastern Türkiye
French, German leaders seek to build Europe with stronger military capabilities
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.