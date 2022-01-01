Israeli man shot dead by soldier over suspicion of attack

File photo
An Israeli was shot dead by a soldier on Monday on suspicion of being a Palestinian attempting to attack him, according to local media.
Public broadcaster KAN said the incident took place at a bus stop near the central city of Ra’anana.
The Israeli man was transferred to hospital but later was pronounced dead.
Another 50-year-old Israeli passerby was lightly injured in the incident.
Israeli Police said terrorist motives were ruled out, adding that an investigation has been launched into the incident.
Monday’s incident comes amid rising tensions across the occupied West Bank amid repeated Israeli military raids into Palestinian towns, triggering clashes with Palestinian residents.
Earlier Monday, a Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli army fire during a military raid in town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah.
