Israeli mayors to launch hunger strike in front of Netanyahu's office

Mayors call on government to stop moves to implement controversial judicial reform

10:48 . 27/03/2023 Pazartesi
AA
File photo

The mayors of three Israeli communities announced early Monday that they will start a hunger strike in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem as protests over the government’s judicial reform plans continue to sweep the country.


The mayors of the cities of Kfar Saba and Herzliya and Zichron Yaakov district announced the move in a joint statement, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily.


The mayors called on the government to stop moves to implement the controversial judicial reform and start negotiations with the opposition.


They also demanded that the unity, safety and security of the Israeli people be safeguarded.


Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets across Israel late Sunday in protest against the judicial overhaul plan and the decision by Netanyahu to fire his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who called for suspending the plan.


Israel has seen mass protests over the past 12 weeks against plans by the government for judicial reform, which are seen by the opposition as an attempt to reduce the powers of the judicial authority in favor of the executive authority.


However, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, insists that his judicial plan would enhance democracy and restore the balance between the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.

