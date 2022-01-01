World
Israeli minister calls for sending weapons to Ukraine
Call comes in response to reports of sending Iranian missiles to Russia
AA  Monday 16:04, 17 October 2022
File photo

An Israeli minister on Monday called on the government to send weapons to Ukraine amid reports of sending Iranian missiles to Russia.

"There is no longer any doubt where Israel should stand in this bloody [Russian Ukrainian] conflict," Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Nachman Shai, said on Twitter.

On Sunday, The Washington Post said, citing officials from allied states to the US, that Iran was set to send missiles and drones to Russia.

"The time has come for Ukraine to receive military aid as well, just as the USA and the NATO countries provide," the Israeli minister said.

There was no official comment from the Israeli government on Shai's statements.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev earlier Monday warned Israel against arms deliveries to Ukraine.

"Israel seems to be going to supply weapons to the Kiev regime. A very rash step. It will destroy all interstate relations between our countries," he said.

