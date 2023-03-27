|
World

Israeli parliament decides not to vote on judicial reform

Parliamentary law commission to not hold 2nd and 3rd readings of controversial bill, which would overhaul country’s judicial system

27/03/2023
Israel’s Parliament, or Knesset, decided Sunday not to hold the second and third readings of the government’s controversial judicial reform bill.


The decision was made by the parliamentary law commission, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN.


If passed, the bill would overhaul the country’s judicial system by allowing the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority and give politicians a greater role in the appointment of Supreme Court judges.


The decision not to hold the readings came after protests by hundreds of thousands of Israelis across the country.


Israel has seen mass protests over the past 12 weeks against plans by the government for judicial reforms, which are seen by the opposition as a power grab in favor of the executive authority.


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after Gallant urged the Israeli leader on Saturday to pause the government's judicial overhaul plan.


Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, claims that his plan would enhance democracy and restore the balance between the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.

#Israel
#Knesset
#Supreme Court
