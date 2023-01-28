Israeli police raise alert, detain 42 Palestinians over synagogue attack

Israeli police on Saturday raised alert on Saturday, a day after seven settlers were killed in a shooting attack near a synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai ordered the alert to be raised to the highest level following Friday’s attack.





Israel identified the synagogue attack as Khairi Alqam, a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem. Police said the attacker was shot dead as he attempted to escape the scene of the attack on foot.





Meanwhile, Israeli police said its forces had detained 42 relatives and neighbors of Alqam for questioning into the attack.



