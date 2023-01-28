|
World

Israeli police raise alert, detain 42 Palestinians over synagogue attack

7 Israelis killed in shooting attack near synagogue in East Jerusalem

16:40 . 28/01/2023 Saturday
AA
File photo

File photo

Israeli police on Saturday raised alert on Saturday, a day after seven settlers were killed in a shooting attack near a synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai ordered the alert to be raised to the highest level following Friday’s attack.


Israel identified the synagogue attack as Khairi Alqam, a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem. Police said the attacker was shot dead as he attempted to escape the scene of the attack on foot.


Meanwhile, Israeli police said its forces had detained 42 relatives and neighbors of Alqam for questioning into the attack.


Friday’s attack came a day after nine Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

#Israel
#Palestinians
#synagogue
3 hours ago
default-profile-img
Israeli police raise alert, detain 42 Palestinians over synagogue attack
Türkiye deports 139 Afghan migrants
Armenia planning voluntary military conscription for women, says PM
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait demand European action on Quran burning
EU urges Israel-Palestine to defuse tensions, says lethal force should be 'last resort'
Russia calls for 'maximum restraint' as Israel-Palestine tensions escalate
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.