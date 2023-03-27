Israeli premier's family moved to security agency headquarters amid protests: Reports

The family of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was moved to the headquarters of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency in Jerusalem as protesters broke through checkpoints around his house, local media reported Sunday.





Security Unit 730 transported Netanyahu's family to safety as his Jerusalem home was stormed by protesters after he sacked Defense Minister Yaov Gallant for criticizing the government’s controversial reform plans for the judicial system.





Thousands of protesters rushed to the main Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv and blocked it in both directions, the Times of Israel reported.





Israeli police used water cannons to push back protesters who broke through the barricades near Netanyahu's house.





Ronen Bar, the director of Shin Bet, visited Netanyahu at his residence in West Jerusalem to discuss the political crisis created by the government's controversial judicial reform bill.





Protesters in the area shouted "Save democracy!” to Bar, according to Haaretz.





High-ranking state officials such as Bar and Israeli Defense Forces Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen Herzi Halevi have expressed their concerns about the government's judicial regulation in statements and in their evaluation meetings with Netanyahu.





Meanwhile, all universities across Israel announced a strike starting Monday over the controversial judicial reform plan.





Protest leaders also called for an emergency protest in Tel Aviv late Sunday after the sacking of Israel's defense minister.





News website Walla also reported protests in Haifa, northern Israel and in the southern city of Beersheba.





Israel has seen mass protests over the past 12 weeks against plans by the government for judicial reforms, which is seen by the opposition as a power grab in favor of the executive authority.



