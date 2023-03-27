Israeli President Herzog calls on Prime Minister Netanyahu to stop judicial overhaul

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu early Monday to stop the legislative process immediately for the government’s judicial reform plans after night-long mass protests.





Addressing the prime minister, the government and the members of the coalition on Twitter, Herzog said: "Tonight we saw some very difficult scenes. I'm turning to the prime minister, the government and the members of the coalition: The emotions are difficult and painful. Deep anxiety is engulfing the people. The security, the economy, the society -- everything is threatened. The eyes of all the people of Israel are turned to you.”





"For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I am calling on you to stop the legislation immediately. I turn to all the party leaders in the Knesset, coalition and opposition as one, put the citizens of the nation above all else and behave responsibly and bravely without further delay."





Israel has seen mass protests over the past 12 weeks against plans by the government for judicial reforms, which are seen by the opposition as a power grab in favor of the executive authority.





Netanyahu decided to fire Defense Minister Gallant on Sunday after Gallant urged the Israeli leader the previous day to pause the government's judicial overhaul plan.



