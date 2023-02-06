Israeli president offers condolences over losses in Türkiye earthquake

Israeli President Isaac Herzog offered condolences over the loss of lives and infrastructures in a massive earthquake that jolted the southeastern region of Türkiye on Monday morning.

“On behalf of the Israeli people, I am deeply saddened by the enormous disaster that has befallen Türkiye following last night's earthquake,” Herzog tweeted. “My condolences to President Erdogan and the Turkish people for the loss of life and destruction of livelihoods.”





He asserted that “Israel always stands ready to assist in every way possible.”





“Our hearts are with the grieving families and the Turkish people at this painful moment,” he added.



