Israeli president to issue mandate to form new gov’t on Sunday

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he will assign a member of the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) on Sunday to form the new government.
Herzog's announcement came ahead of three-day consultations with representatives of the political parties voted into the Knesset, before tasking an individual with forming a government based on their recommendations.
“I gratefully received the official results of the elections to the 25th Knesset from the chairman of the electoral committee, Judge Yitzhak Amit, and now I will proceed with fulfilling the task imposed on me by the law,” he tweeted.
“I will finish the consultations by Friday and task an individual with the government formation on Sunday,” he added.
Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc secured an outright majority in the 120-seat Knesset, allowing him to form the upcoming government.
Netanyahu’s camp won 64 seats against 51 seats for members of the current government led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid.
