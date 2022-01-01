World
Israeli president urges Russian FM Lavrov to apologize over ‘anti-Semitic lies’
AA  Thursday 10:47, 05 May 2022
Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
Isaac Herzog says Sergey Lavrov’s remarks 'made me angry and disgusted’

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on Russia’s foreign minister Wednesday to apologize for his “anti-Semitic lies” following the latter’s claim that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler “had Jewish blood.”

“The truth is I read them several times,” Herzog told Israel’s Haaretz newspaper, referring to Sergey Lavrov’s remarks.

“At first, I couldn’t believe that they had been uttered by a Russian foreign minister,” he added.

Lavrov’s remarks “made me angry and disgusted,” he said.

“During a week when we are remembering the Holocaust, of all weeks, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov chooses to spread lies, terrible lies, which smell of antisemitism. I expect him to retract his words and apologize.”

On Monday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador over Lavrov’s statement.

The ministry said Lavrov's comments were "ghastly.”

In an interview with an Italian television channel Sunday, Lavrov said the fact that Ukraine’s president is Jewish does not contradict Moscow’s claims that it launched an attack to “denazify” the country.

“I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood,” he went on to say.

Responding to the comments, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Twitter that Lavrov’s remarks are both "unforgivable and outrageous" as well as a "terrible historical error."

"Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of antisemitism,” Lapid added.

Powered by Froala Editor

#Israel
#Isaac Herzog
#Russia
#Foreign Ministry
#Russian diplomat
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Israeli president urges Russian FM Lavrov to apologize over ‘anti-Semitic lies’

yeniSafak

EU lawmakers condemn use of violence against Ukrainian women as 'weapon of war'

yeniSafak

$6.3B pledged for Ukraine at Warsaw donor conference

yeniSafak

Young Pakistani climber scales world’s third-highest peak

yeniSafak

West's intel help, arms supply to Ukraine will not hinder 'special operation' goals: Kremlin

yeniSafak

Ukrainian blogger accused of treason for pro-Kremlin propaganda detained in Spain

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.