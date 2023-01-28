|
World

Israeli settlers blame Ben-Gvir for Jerusalem synagogue attack

At least 7 settlers killed in attack near synagogue in Israeli settlement Friday night

12:56 . 28/01/2023 Cumartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

Israeli settlers verbally attacked National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, blaming him for a deadly attack inside a settlement in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday, in which seven people were killed.

A Palestinian gunman carried out a shooting attack near a synagogue in Neve Yaakov settlement Friday night, killing at least seven and injuring three others.


Police said the attacker was shot dead as he attempted to escape the scene on foot.


Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene of the attack but he was met with shouts from angry settlers.


“It’s on your watch!” one man shouted. “Let’s see what you do now.”


A video published by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper showed Ben-Gvir while being escorted away by police amid verbal altercations with settlers.


Ben-Gvir triggered a storm of Palestinian condemnations on Jan. 3, when he visited the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem amid warnings of unrest.


Ben-Gvir holds far-right views on the Palestinians and has called for their displacement. He has repeatedly joined Israeli settlers in storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem.


In November, Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned in a leaked audio that "the whole world is worried" about Ben-Gvir’s far-right views.


On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a request by Ben-Gvir to allow settlers to organize a "provocative" flag march in Jerusalem.


Friday’s attack came one day after nine Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

#Ben-Gvir
#Jerusalem
#synagogue
#Israel
7 saat önce
default-profile-img
Israeli settlers blame Ben-Gvir for Jerusalem synagogue attack
Türkiye deports 139 Afghan migrants
Israeli police raise alert, detain 42 Palestinians over synagogue attack
Armenia planning voluntary military conscription for women, says PM
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait demand European action on Quran burning
EU urges Israel-Palestine to defuse tensions, says lethal force should be 'last resort'
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.