Israeli soldiers wound eight Palestinians in Nablus
AA  Tuesday 09:15, 10 May 2022
Soldiers open fire on Palestinians with real and rubber bullets, use tear gas, sound bombs near Joseph's tomb

Israeli soldiers injured at least eight Palestinians during raids early Tuesday in the northern city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Jewish settlers, who headed by bus to Joseph's tomb in Nablus under the protection of the Israeli army, clashed with Palestinians in the area, according to information received by an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

Jews believe that Joseph's tomb is the burial place of the biblical patriarch Joseph. Muslims, however, challenge the claim, saying an Islamic cleric – Sheikh Youssef Dawiqat – was buried at the site two centuries ago.

Palestinians who wanted to close a street near the tomb tried to stop the vehicles belonging to the Israeli army by throwing Molotov cocktails and stones at them.

Israeli soldiers opened fire on the Palestinians with live and rubber bullets and also used tear gas and sound bombs.

A Palestinian Red Crescent official told Anadolu Agency that eight Palestinians suffered bullet injuries and 13 other Palestinians were affected by the tear gas.

Three people, including a young man who was wounded by live bullets, were taken to Rafidia Surgical Hospital in Nablus.

At least 23 Palestinians and 14 Israelis have been killed in attacks in the West Bank and Israel over the past few months.


