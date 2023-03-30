|
World

Israelis to be exempted from visa requirement to US by September, says Netanyahu

Announcement comes amid tension in Israel-US relations over judicial reform plans

09:48 - 30/03/2023 Thursday
AA
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Tel Aviv is expected to join the US visa waiver program this September.


"Today, we brought important news to the citizens of Israel. As we promised, the legislative requirements for obtaining a US visa exemption have been successfully completed," Netanyahu said in a statement.


He said in the coming months, Israel "will fulfill the additional requirements".


Israel started the process to fulfill the requirements for entering the US visa waiver program a few years ago.


Israel is "expected to enter the list of visa-exempt countries for the USA" by September 2023, Netanyahu said.


His announcement comes amid tension in relations between Tel Aviv and Washington over judicial overhaul plans by the Israeli government.


US President Joe Biden said he will not receive Netanyahu at the White House soon, in a sign of US protest against the proposed judicial reform, which triggered mass protests in Israel over the past weeks.


On Monday, Netanyahu bowed to pressure and announced a temporary halt to the judicial overhaul plans.

#Israel
#US
#Netanyahu
7 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Opinion: A very twenty-first century colonialism in the Middle East