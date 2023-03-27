Israel's Ben-Gvir threatens to resign if judicial overhaul halted

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday said he would resign from the government if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu halts the judicial change plan.





Netanyahu held talks with his coalition government members to discuss obstacles hindering the suspension of the controversial judicial overhaul plan.





After hours-long deliberations, Netanyahu left his office Monday afternoon to the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) in West Jerusalem, where thousands are demonstrating against the planned change.





According to Maariv newspaper, Netanyahu said he will announce the suspension of the judicial overhaul due to disputes among coalition members.





He is expected to make his announcement today.





For his part, Ben-Gvir, the head of the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party, threatened to resign from the government if the judicial change was halted.





Justice Minister Yariv Levin also threatened to resign, but he called for postponing the vote on the controversial plan in order to give room for dialogue with the opposition.





Tension escalated across Israel on Sunday after Netanyahu sacked Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over his call for halting the judicial reform plan.





According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Gallant said he will remain in his position if Netanyahu revokes his dismissal decision.





In addition to the military, the planned judicial overhaul has drawn huge public protests for months, with demonstrators calling the plan a power grab by the government.



