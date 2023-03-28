Israel’s Netanyahu delays judicial overhaul plans

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced a delay in controversial plans for judicial reform that sparked mass protests nationwide.





In a televised address, Netanyahu said there is an "extremist minority" that is trying to divide Israel.





"I am aware of the enormous tensions that are building between the two parts of the nation," the Israeli prime minister said.





"I am sensitive to the desire of many citizens to reduce these tensions. But there is one thing I cannot accept - there is an extreme minority that is ready to tear our country apart."





Netanyahu said he has repeatedly called for dialog on judicial reform.





"If there is a way to avoid a civil war through dialog, I will take time out for dialog," he said.





"Out of national responsibility, out of a desire to avoid dividing the nation, I have decided to suspend the second and third readings of the bill in this session of the Knesset in order to buy time to reach the same broad agreement on the legislation in the next Knesset," Netanyahu said.





The planned overhaul of the judiciary has drawn massive public protests for months, with demonstrators calling the plan a government power grab.



