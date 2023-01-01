|
World

Israel’s Netanyahu removes interior minister after court order

Israel’s High Court found Interior Minister Aryeh Deri unfit for post

11:07 . 23/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday sacked Health and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri after the High Court found him unfit for the post.



"As is known, I decided to appoint you as Deputy Prime Minister and Interior and Health Minister with the approval of the majority of Knesset members due to the fact that I see you as an anchor of experience, intelligence and responsibility that are important to the State of Israel at all times, and especially at this time," Netanyahu wrote in a letter to Deri, which he read during his Cabinet meeting.



Netanyahu described the court order as an "unfortunate decision" and "ignores the will of the people."



On Wednesday, the High Court said that Deri's appointment as minister was "extremely unreasonable" both due to his criminal past and to the fact that he intentionally misled a court approximately a year ago when he promised that he would not rejoin politics, in order to receive a lenient plea bargain on tax offenses.



Between 2000 and 2002, Deri spent 22 months in prison while being interior minister on accusations of receiving bribes.



Thousands of Israelis demonstrated against Netanyahu’s government in recent weeks over plans to overhaul the judicial system.



Netanyahu's government was sworn in on Dec. 29 following elections in November which gave his right-wing bloc a simple majority to form a new government.

#Israel
#Benjamin Netanyahu
#interior minister
#court
9 saat önce
default-profile-img
Israel’s Netanyahu removes interior minister after court order
Algerian army chief visits France for first time in 17 years
Finance minister raises alarm over Japan's 'unprecedented' fiscal health
European gov'ts marginalize Muslims with new discourse derived from notion of 'political Islam'
Japan sends 237 more generators to Ukraine
Saudi Arabia appoints 34 women to leadership positions in two holy mosques
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.