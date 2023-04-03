Israel’s Netanyahu says understanding with opposition on judicial overhaul ‘possible’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that reaching an understanding with the opposition over a controversial judicial overhaul is possible.





"We are currently in a process of dialogue with the aim of reaching a broad consensus," Netanyahu said during a weekly cabinet meeting.





"I would like to remind you that before the elections (Nov. 2022), many leaders of the current opposition supported fundamental changes in the judicial system," he said in statements cited by the Walla news site.





"Therefore, there is a basis for understanding with the opposition that can be reached with good faith and real dialogue," Netanyahu added.





The Israeli premier insisted that the internal debate in Israel "will not harm our ability to act against our enemies on all fronts."





There was no comment from the Israeli opposition on Netanyahu’s remarks.





Israel has seen mass protests over the past three months against plans by Netanyahu’s government for judicial reform, seen by the opposition as an attempt to reduce the powers of the judicial authority in favor of the executive.





Netanyahu, however, insists that his judicial plan would enhance democracy and would restore the balance between the legislative, executive, and judicial powers.



