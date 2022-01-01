Israel’s Netanyahu to consider supplying weapons to Ukraine if elected
Israel is holding general elections on Nov. 1
AA Sunday 16:11, 23 October 2022
Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu
#Israel
#Benjamin Netanyahu
#weapons
#Ukraine
Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said he will look into supplying weapons to Ukraine if he is elected prime minister.
“I was asked about that recently, and I said I’ll look into it when I get into office,” Netanyahu, a former prime minister, said in an interview with USA Today.
“We all have sympathy for Ukraine. It’s not even a question, and I’m no different,” he added.
Israel will hold general elections on Nov. 1 in which Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud Party, is expected to run.
On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel will not supply Ukraine with weapons, but offered to help in developing a missile early-warning system.
Last week, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned Israel against arms deliveries to Ukraine.
Israel’s Netanyahu to consider supplying weapons to Ukraine if elected
Over 5,300 Palestinians detained by Israel this year: NGO
Russian, French DefMins discuss war in Ukraine
11,000 Congolese refugees fleeing fighting cross into Uganda
Israel confirms new army chief
Erdogan slams Western human right groups' inaction over mothers who say they lost children to terrorist PKK
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.