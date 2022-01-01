World
Israel’s Netanyahu to consider supplying weapons to Ukraine if elected
Israel is holding general elections on Nov. 1
AA  Sunday 16:11, 23 October 2022
Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said he will look into supplying weapons to Ukraine if he is elected prime minister.

“I was asked about that recently, and I said I’ll look into it when I get into office,” Netanyahu, a former prime minister, said in an interview with USA Today.

“We all have sympathy for Ukraine. It’s not even a question, and I’m no different,” he added.

Israel will hold general elections on Nov. 1 in which Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud Party, is expected to run.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel will not supply Ukraine with weapons, but offered to help in developing a missile early-warning system.

Last week, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned Israel against arms deliveries to Ukraine.

