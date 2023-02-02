|
World

Israel's priority to normalize ties with Arabs before peace with Palestinians: Netanyahu

Netanyahu says he is ‘open’ to cooperate with Palestinians on security matters, not much else

11:08 . 2/02/2023 Perşembe
AA
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his priority is to normalize Israel’s relations with Arab countries before peace with the Palestinians.


"I think that the way we’re going to succeed is not let the Palestinian tail wag the body of the Arab world," Netanyahu told CNN in an interview published on Wednesday.


The Israeli premier, however, said he is "open" to negotiations with Palestinians and to cooperate with them on security matters, but not much else.


"I’m certainly willing to have them have all the powers that they need to govern themselves, but none of the powers that can threaten us," he added.


Netanyahu said he was able to ink four normalization deals with Arab countries - under the Abraham Accords - which was double the number of peace agreements made by his predecessors over 70 years.


"If we make peace with Saudi Arabia – it depends on the Saudi leadership – and bring, effectively, the Arab-Israeli conflict to an end, I think we will circle back to the Palestinians and get a workable peace with the Palestinians," he added.


Under the US sponsorship, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain signed agreements to normalize their ties with Israel in September 2020. The move was followed later by Sudan and Morocco.


Before 2020, Israel had two peace deals with Egypt in 1979 and with Jordan in 1994.

#Israel
#Benjamin Netanyahu
#Arabs
#Palestinian
3 saat önce
default-profile-img
Israel's priority to normalize ties with Arabs before peace with Palestinians: Netanyahu
Greece, Italy face persisting drug shortages
Peshawar suicide bomber was in police uniform, say police
Australia likely to announce its future submarine plans in US next month
Iran blames Israel for Isfahan drone attack, threatens reprisal
Strange ice balls cover beach in Finland, astonishing onlookers
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.