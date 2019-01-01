Israel's top court orders deportation of HRW official
MİDDLE EAST

Israel's top court orders deportation of HRW official

Shakir has 20 days to leave Israel or face deportation

News Service AA
Omar Shakir, Human Rights Watch Israel and Palestine Director

Omar Shakir, Human Rights Watch Israel and Palestine Director

Photograph: AMMAR AWAD

Israel's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the deportation of the Jerusalem-based director of Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The court gave Omar Shakir 20 days to leave the country or face deportation, according to Israeli daily Haaretz.

Israeli authorities accuse Shakir of supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which Israel has criminalized.

The HRW office director, for his part, argues that the decision was politically driven and aimed to silence human rights organizations working in Israel.

In April, the Jerusalem District Court approved a government decision to cancel the residency visa of Shakir, a U.S. citizen, claiming that he has showed support for the BDS movement.

The move was the first of its kind since the New York-based HRW began monitoring events in Israel and Palestine three decades ago.

    Kaydet
    Font
    +

    We use cookies limited for the aims specified in the data policy and in accordance with the legislation. For details please see our data policy.


    Yeni Şafak Beta
    coming soon!