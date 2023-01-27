|
World

Italian ex-MEP’s wife, daughter released from house arrest amid graft probe

Pier Antonio Panzeri one of key figures in corruption investigation into European parliament

09:49 . 27/01/2023 Cuma
AA
Pier Antonio Panzeri, former Italian member of the European Parliament (MEP)

Pier Antonio Panzeri, former Italian member of the European Parliament (MEP)

The wife and daughter of a former Italian member of the European Parliament (MEP) who is among four people detained in a corruption probe have been released from house arrest.


Pier Antonio Panzeri’s wife Maria Dolores Colleoni and daughter Silvia Panzeri were arrested on Dec. 9 as part of an investigation into one of the biggest corruption scandals in the EU's history.


It was reported Thursday that Panzeri started cooperating with the Belgian judiciary in the investigation, which impacted the decision by Belgian authorities, according to Italian channel Ranews24.


Eva Kaili, a Greek member and former vice president of the European Parliament, was arrested on Dec. 9 by Belgian police on corruption charges allegedly involving doing favors for Qatar.


Panzeri, a former Samp;D member of the European Parliament from Italy who chaired parliament’s human rights subcommittee, was also among those arrested.


He is one of the key figures in the investigation into suspected bribery at the European Parliament.


Although Qatar vigorously denies the allegations, so far, four individuals have been arrested and charged with "participation in a criminal organization, money laundering, and corruption," according to the prosecutors.

#Italy
#Pier Antonio Panzeri
#Maria Dolores Colleoni
32 dakika önce
default-profile-img
Italian ex-MEP’s wife, daughter released from house arrest amid graft probe
Canada to send four German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
US operation kills senior Daesh operative in northern Somalia
Musk meets with House leaders on Capitol Hill
Denmark proposes making military service compulsory for women
US top diplomat to travel to Egypt, Israel, West Bank
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.