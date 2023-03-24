|
Italian parliament moves to form investigation committee on two girls disappeared 40 years ago

No trace found of Emanuela Orlandi, Mirella Gregori, both Vatican citizens, since 1983

15:20 . 24/03/2023 Friday
Italian parliament's lower house unanimously, with 245 votes, approves forming a parliamentary committee to investigate the fates of two girls who disappeared 40 years ago, local media reported on Thursday.


The Chamber of Deputies' decision now has to be approved by Senate, public broadcaster ANSA noted.


Speaking after the voting, MS5's parliamentary group leader Francesco Silvestri expressed "strong thanks to those who continued to trust the country's institutions.


And now, he said, "we have a duty to repay."


Emanuela Orlandi's disappearance in Rome on June 22, 1983, when she was 15, caused speculations on the involvement of international terrorism, Italian organized crime, and a plot inside the Vatican to cover up a sex scandal.


Mirella Gregori, likewise, disappeared in Rome on May 7, 1983, when she was 15.


In the last 40 years, no traces of the girls were found.

