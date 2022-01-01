Italy's Carabinieri Gendarmerie arrives in Kosovo to ensure stability: Borrell

EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell
Italy's Carabinieri Gendarmerie arrived in Kosovo to temporarily reinforce the EULEX police unit, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said late Tuesday.
"At these tense times in Kosovo, EU’s Rule of Law Mission EULEX fulfills its duty to ensure stability. European Gendarmerie Force landed tonight to temporarily reinforce EULEX Kosovo's Formed Police Unit. EULEX will continue supporting a safe and secure environment," said Borrell.
The move came after Kosovo Serbs withdrew from all central and local institutions in protest against Pristina's decision to replace license plates issued to Serbs by Serbian authorities with plates from the Republic of Kosovo.
Kosovo's Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla and Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti said 578 policemen in the North region resigned.
The EU and NATO urged both sides to refrain from unilateral actions.
Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008 but Belgrade continues to regard Kosovo as its territory.
While it called on Serbia and Kosovo Serb representatives to respect their dialogue obligations and return to Kosovo institutions to fulfill their duties, including the police, judiciary and local administration, it asked Kosovo authorities to extend the process of re-registering vehicles and suspend any punitive action against old license plate holders.
Pristina said it will start issuing fines this month to Serb drivers using old pre-independence plates and will confiscate vehicles with outdated registration numbers after April 21, 2023.
