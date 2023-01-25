|
World

Italy's gas station workers go on strike

FAIB union's strike to last 24 hours, FEGICA and FIGISC to be on strike for 48 hours

16:31 . 25/01/2023 Wednesday
Three large unions of Italy's main gas station operators went on strike Wednesday to protest the policies of the country's right-wing coalition government.


FAIB, FEGICA, and FIGISC staged the walkout in protest of the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after it removed a discount on gas prices at the beginning of the year and its proposed transparency policy to prevent speculation in prices.


The strike began after the sides were unable to reach a compromise, with the unions objecting to the fuel transparency ordinance, on the grounds that it put gas stations at odds with consumers.


Ahead of the 48-hour strike announced last week by the unions, Industry and Made in Italy Minister Adolfo Urso held another meeting with the executives of FAIB-FEGICA-FIGISC late on Tuesday to convince them to call off the strike.


After the meeting, the FAIB said Urso's initiatives were positive and reduced the duration of the strike to 24 hours at the gas stations affiliated to it.


Officials with FEGICA and FIGISC, on the other hand, said in a statement that they appreciated the efforts of the minister, but could not get the necessary concrete answers from the government, so the strike will last 48 hours, as previously announced.




- Long lines at gas stations ahead of disruptions


Across the country, vehicle owners who wanted to buy fuel for their cars lined up to fill up their tanks before the strike began.


In Italy, the average prices announced earlier this week were €1.84 ($2.01) per liter, while the pump service price was €1.98. For diesel, the price was €1.89, with the pump service price at €2.02.

#Italy
#gas station
#FEGICA
