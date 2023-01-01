|
World
Japan court upholds acquittal of 3 in Fukushima nuclear disaster case
High Court upholds district court's verdict, clearing Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. executives of ‘professional negligence’
11:21 . 18/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File photo

File photo

Tokyo’s top court on Wednesday upheld the acquittal of three executives of a power company in a case related to the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant disaster in Japan.


The Tokyo High Court upheld a decision issued in 2019 by a district court in the Japanese capital that ruled the executives “could not have predicted the massive tsunami that crippled the power plant and led to core meltdowns.”


The court issued the ruling in the case of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (TEPCO) former Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, 82, besides Ichiro Takekuro, 76, and Sakae Muto, 72, both former vice presidents, according to Kyodo News.


The trio was accused of “failing to prevent” the 2011 disaster at the nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.


However, the High Court ruling “cleared the defendants of professional negligence resulting in deaths and injuries.”


The six-reactor Fukushima Daiichi plant on the Pacific coast was flooded by tsunami waves exceeding 10 meters (32 feet) triggered by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake on March 11, 2011, causing the reactor cooling systems to lose power supply.


It was the world's worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 Chornobyl incident.​​​​​​​

#Japan
#Fukushima
#nuclear
5 saat önce
default-profile-img
Japan court upholds acquittal of 3 in Fukushima nuclear disaster case
Turkic.World, IHH Foundation sign memorandum of partnership
German police clear another environmental activist camp after Lutzerath
Turkish relief group comes to aid of over 134,000 orphans in 2022
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts northeastern Iran
More than 200 millionaires call for higher taxes on ultra-rich
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.