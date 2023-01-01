|
World
Japan, India begin 1st-ever joint air combat drills
11-day joint air exercise taking place around Hyakuri Air Base in Ibaraki province, northeast of Tokyo
10:50 . 16/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

Japan and India on Monday kick-started their first-ever joint air drills amid attempts to counter China’s expanding economic and military influence in the wider Asia-Pacific region.


The Japanese Defense Ministry said in a statement that the joint air exercises will last 11 days, ending on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day.


The joint drill was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic when it was decided during their inaugural “two-plus-two” – joint foreign and defense ministers’ meeting in New Delhi in Nov. 2019.


Japan and India are part of the US-led Quad, which includes Australia as well, a loose security alliance formed to contain China in the region.


Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported that the first-ever joint fighter jet drill between Japan and India is their “latest effort to bolster defense ties as they face China’s growing military power in the Indo-Pacific region.”


Japan’s four F-2 and four F-15 fighters will join the Indian Air Force’s four Su-30MKI fighters, and two C-17 transport aircraft during the air drill held around Hyakuri Air Base in Ibaraki province, northeast of the capital Tokyo.


An IL-78 aerial refueling tanker is also participating in the drill.


India is the fifth nation besides the US, UK, Australia, and Germany to conduct such bilateral air combat exercises with Japan.


In the past, Japanese ground and maritime self-defense forces also held joint drills with their Indian counterparts.



#Japan
#India
#air combat
6 saat önce
default-profile-img
Japan, India begin 1st-ever joint air combat drills
Azerbaijan not only meets own energy needs, but exports crude, gas, electricity: Aliyev
Dozens of patients die in French emergency units for want of timely treatment
Teachers in Scotland launch 16-day rolling strike as pay rise talks fail
Palestinian child dies of wounds from Israeli raid
Global economic slowdown likely to force workers to take lower quality jobs: UN labor agency
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.