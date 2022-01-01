Japan temporarily closes its embassy in Haiti

File photo
Japan on Monday announced to temporarily close its embassy in Haiti, citing the security situation in the country.
Tokyo set up a temporary office in the neighboring Dominican Republic to protect Japanese nationals and provide other services after the embassy was closed, Kyodo News Agency reported, citing a Foreign Ministry statement.
Tokyo closed its embassy after issuing the highest Level 4 advisory for Haiti and asking its citizens to not visit the country due to the deteriorating security situation.
The Caribbean nation has faced a number of catastrophes in recent years, including ravaging earthquakes, political tumult, and rampant gang violence.
Powerful criminal groups have blocked the country's main fuel terminal since September, crippling basic supplies, such as water and food, as well as preventing businesses and hospitals from operating.
Haiti has also seen new cholera cases this month, with dozens of fatalities amid a scarcity of water and other basic supplies.
