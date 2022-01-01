World
Japan to further loosen coronavirus border controls: Prime Minister
Kishida Fumio says limit on number entering Japan to be lifted
AA  Friday 11:44, 23 September 2022
Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio

 Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said Thursday that Japan will further loosen border controls introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The limit on the number of people entering Japan will be ended, he said, according to public broadcaster NHK.

“We will also lift the ban on individual travel and allow visa-free visits from Oct. 11,” he told reporters in New York where is attending the United Nations General Assembly.

Japan currently limits the number of entrants to 50,000 per day.

As the number of infections has been decreasing, the tourism industry and other sectors have been calling on the government to ease border controls, said NHK.

Fumio also reiterated he supports reform of the UN and strengthening its functions.

