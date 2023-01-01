|
Japan to provide debt relief to Ukraine
Move aims to reduce economic impact of Russia's war on Ukraine, says government statement
13:17 . 17/01/2023 Tuesday
Japan on Tuesday announced plans to provide debt relief to Ukraine in an effort to reduce the economic impact of Russia's war against the country.


About 7.8 billion yen ($60.8 million) in Ukraine's debt servicing will be suspended, according to a statement by Japan's Foreign Ministry.


The debt will be repaid in 10 equal installments starting on June 15, 2027, it said.


"The Government of Japan will continue to provide support for and stand by the people of Ukraine who are facing hardship, in collaboration with the international community, including the G7 members," read the statement.

