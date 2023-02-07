|
Japan to send rescue team, humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye

Taiwan also conveys condolences Türkiye, pledges $200,000 in aid

09:49 . 7/02/2023 Salı
AA
File photo

Japan is dispatching a rescue and relief team to earthquake-hit Türkiye, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.


The team will fly out of Japan on Monday night, local time, it added.


A ministry statement said Japan will also provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Türkiye.


Separately, Taiwan has pledged to donate $200,000 to Türkiye in view of the devastating earthquake that left thousands dead or injured.


Anthony Ho, Taiwan’s top official for West Asian and African sffairs, also conveyed condolences to Türkiye’s representative in Taipei Muhammed Berdibek on behalf of Joseph Wu, foreign minister of the self-ruled island.


A 40-person rescue team from Taiwan is also expected to fly to Türkiye on Monday night, local time.


Over 1,500 people were killed and some 9,700 others injured in 10 provinces after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, according to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).


AFAD said the earthquake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras and also affected the neighboring provinces of Sanliurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis.


Türkiye also issued a level 4 alarm, which includes a call for international aid.

