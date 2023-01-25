|
Japanese premier 'will consider’ visiting Ukraine if conditions allow

Whether or not to visit Ukraine dependents on 'consideration of various circumstances,' Fumio Kishida tells parliament

12:29 . 25/01/2023 Çarşamba
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that he “will consider” visiting war-hit Ukraine.


“Nothing has been decided at this point, but we will consider,” Kishida told the nation’s parliament after a ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker asked the premier about a possible trip to Ukraine.


Kishida added that whether or not to visit Ukraine is dependent on "consideration of various circumstances."


Russia launched a war on Ukraine last February, resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries, as well as the displacement of millions.


Tokyo has backed Kyiv, joining its Western allies in imposing sanctions as well as other measures against Russia.


Regarding Kishida's possible trip to Ukraine, an unnamed Japanese official said: “It may be difficult to arrange his visit to the Eastern European state for security reasons.”

