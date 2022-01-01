Jet2 flight diverted midair, escorted by RAF Typhoon jets minutes before landing in Manchester

File photo
A Jet2 Holidays flight destined for the northwestern British city Manchester was intercepted by two RAF Typhoon jets late Wednesday after a bomb threat and was made to land at Stansted Airport in London.
Two fighter jets took off from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire around 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) and the passenger jet from Dalaman, Türkiye was turned around towards London while it was over Essex.
The plane landed at the airport safely and parked away from the airport for inspection. Some unconfirmed reports on social media said a bomb threat was the cause of concern for the diversion.
“We can confirm that flight LS922 DLM to MAN diverted to London Stansted this evening under the direction of UK Air Traffic Control. The aircraft has landed safely amp; has taxied to a remote stand. We are liaising with London Stansted Airport amp; the relevant authorities,” Jet 2 Holidays said in a statement.
"The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this evening from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft that was causing concern. The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted Airport,” said a RAF spokesman.
The RAF also confirmed the aircraft was met by police upon landing.
The airport was shortly closed but later on opened to flights.
“A Jet2.com flight from Dalaman to Manchester diverted to Stansted Airport this evening,” the airport said.
"The plane landed safely and is parked on a remote stand away from the main passenger terminal.
"The runway was closed for a short time but has now re-opened,” it added.
