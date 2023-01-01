|
Jewelry made from Iron Maiden’s guitar strings up for sale

Profits to be donated to children’s charities

British rock band Iron Maiden's guitar strings have been made into jewelry to raise money for children's charities.

In an Instagram post, the band said it has teamed up with the Guitarwrist “to reduce the amount of strings metal ending in landfill, whilst raising money” for Heavy Metal Truants, the fundraising foundation that donates their money to four children’s charities.


A range of bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings are among the jewelry made up of Iron Maiden's guitar and bass strings. There are 10 items in the collection, with prices ranging from £90-£199 ($111-$246).


Iron Maiden, one of the biggest-selling heavy metal bands of all time, has sold over 100 million records. The band has performed at nearly 3,500 shows in 64 countries.

