Jewelry made from Iron Maiden’s guitar strings up for sale

British rock band Iron Maiden's guitar strings have been made into jewelry to raise money for children's charities.

In an Instagram post, the band said it has teamed up with the Guitarwrist “to reduce the amount of strings metal ending in landfill, whilst raising money” for Heavy Metal Truants, the fundraising foundation that donates their money to four children’s charities.





A range of bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings are among the jewelry made up of Iron Maiden's guitar and bass strings. There are 10 items in the collection, with prices ranging from £90-£199 ($111-$246).



