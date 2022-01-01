Joint Turkish-Mongolian delegation on the trail of Turkic History in Orkhon Valley

The delegation, which oversaw the work being carried out in the Orkhon Valley and its surroundings, visited the archaeological sites in the Nomgon valley and discussed the progress of the excavation area where the monument complex, which was revealed to belong to Kutluk Kağan in August 2022, and was briefed by Assoc. Dr. Enkhtur Altangerel about other archaeological sites where excavations can be made in the valley,