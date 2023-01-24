Journalist reveals how Swedish police enabled far-right Paludan to burn Quran

Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), had not only burnt a copy of Islam’s holy book Quran under police protection, but also reportedly made the Swedish security forces to release a member of his team to start his provocative act.

Photojournalist Orhan Karan said a companion of Paludan, whom he had seen in the previous demonstrations, suddenly approached him in an aggressive manner and started verbal abuses before threatening to attack him.





“Then he turned his abuse into a physical attack. Police at the scene had detained him as they have witnessed the incident. Police informed me, saying they have removed him from the area,” Karan said, adding that Paludan arrived at the scene shortly after, but refused to get out of his vehicle unless his colleague was released by the police.





Under normal conditions, detainees are taken to a police vehicle, followed by a questioning at a police station.





“The police had bowed down to Paludan’s demand and brought the person back to the scene of demonstration; meaning, allowing a person, who got involved in a criminal offense and an act of violence,” said Karan, who added that the detained person was tasked with live streaming the act of Paludan.





Karan said he will file a legal complaint against the officers who are accused of enabling Paludan to stage his act. He says police had apologized to him after releasing the detainee and said the far-right leader, who was given legal protection for his demonstration, was otherwise not going to come out of his vehicle.





Stunned by the police reaction, Karan said any other detained individual would be taken to a police station under normal circumstances.





The incident caused uproar in the Muslim world. In response to Sweden allowing Paludan to burn a copy of the Quran, which Türkiye condemned as a “provocative act” of “hate crime,” Ankara has canceled Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson's upcoming visit to Türkiye.



