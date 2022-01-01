Kashmiri pro-freedom leader dies in detention while battling cancer

In a statement, Hurriyat had said that political prisoners including Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in various prisons across India since 2017 and even before have developed serious health problems due to long-term incarceration. Often, pre-existing health issues have worsened due to neglect and a lack of medical treatment in jails.



“It is against the fundamental human and democratic principles to incarcerate by use of power those who have a divergent political outlook and an ideology at variance from the one espoused by the rulers,” the statement said.