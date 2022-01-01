File photo
The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) called off a four-day strike late Tuesday that left thousands stranded and urged members to resume duty.
“After consultation with members, KALPA hereby withdraws the Notice of Industrial Action issued on 19 October 2022. Our members shall resume duty by 0600hrs EAT on Wednesday, November 9, 2022,” KALPA’s head Murithi Nyaga said in a statement.
The airline's CEO Allan Kilavuka said more than 10,000 people were stranded because of the strike that is currently costing Kenya Airlines 300 million Kenyan shillings ($2.4 million) a day in losses.
KALPA said it regrets the disruption and inconvenience to passengers the strike has caused, noting that its members will do their best to restore normalcy to operations.
The move by the union comes after the Employment and Labour Relations Court ordered striking pilots to report to work.
“The Kenya Airways management is also ordered to allow the pilots to resume duties without harassment, intimidation or threats to sack them," according to a ruling by Lady Justice Anna Ngibuini Mwaure.
Kenya’s flag carrier flies more than 4 million passengers to 42 destinations annually, 35 of which are in Africa.
Kenya pilots’ union calls off strike after company registers millions in loss
Fall foliage creates stunning landscapes in northwestern Türkiye
UK premier ‘regrets’ appointing minister who resigned over bullying claims
IMF reaches initial agreement with Bangladesh to provide $4.5B loan
Outgoing DefMin warns of rising extremism in Israel
Spain's Iberdrola to invest €47B in energy transition over next three years