news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
World
Kenya pilots’ union calls off strike after company registers millions in loss
Union asks pilots to resume work after court issues return-to-work order
AA  Wednesday 14:50, 09 November 2022
File photo

File photo

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) called off a four-day strike late Tuesday that left thousands stranded and urged members to resume duty.

“After consultation with members, KALPA hereby withdraws the Notice of Industrial Action issued on 19 October 2022. Our members shall resume duty by 0600hrs EAT on Wednesday, November 9, 2022,” KALPA’s head Murithi Nyaga said in a statement.

The airline's CEO Allan Kilavuka said more than 10,000 people were stranded because of the strike that is currently costing Kenya Airlines 300 million Kenyan shillings ($2.4 million) a day in losses.

KALPA said it regrets the disruption and inconvenience to passengers the strike has caused, noting that its members will do their best to restore normalcy to operations.

The move by the union comes after the Employment and Labour Relations Court ordered striking pilots to report to work.

“The Kenya Airways management is also ordered to allow the pilots to resume duties without harassment, intimidation or threats to sack them," according to a ruling by Lady Justice Anna Ngibuini Mwaure.

Kenya’s flag carrier flies more than 4 million passengers to 42 destinations annually, 35 of which are in Africa.

#Kenya
#pilots
#strike
#Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA)
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Kenya pilots’ union calls off strike after company registers millions in loss

yeniSafak

Fall foliage creates stunning landscapes in northwestern Türkiye

yeniSafak

UK premier ‘regrets’ appointing minister who resigned over bullying claims

yeniSafak

IMF reaches initial agreement with Bangladesh to provide $4.5B loan

yeniSafak

Outgoing DefMin warns of rising extremism in Israel

yeniSafak

Spain's Iberdrola to invest €47B in energy transition over next three years