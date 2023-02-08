|
World

Kosovo declares national mourning after Türkiye earthquakes

We must stand by those who need support, says President Vjosa Osmani

09:31 . 8/02/2023 Wednesday
AA
File photo

File photo

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani on Tuesday declared a one-day national mourning after the earthquakes that hit Türkiye.


"In the face of such tragedies, we must stand by those who need support. The pain of the Turkish and Syrian people is ours too. Therefore, based on constitutional and legal powers, as a sign of state and citizen respect, I have declared Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, a State Mourning Day in the Republic of Kosovo," said Osmani.


She added that Kosovo forces are already taking part in search and rescue operations but more support is available if needed.


The Kosovo government sent about 30 people from the Kosovo Security Force to Türkiye late Monday night to support search and rescue efforts.


Over 4,544 people have been killed and over 26,721 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the country's southern region.

#Kosovo
#national mourning
#Türkiye
#earthquakes
5 hours ago
default-profile-img
Kosovo declares national mourning after Türkiye earthquakes
2-month-old baby pulled alive from quake rubble in southern Türkiye
Trapped under rubble for 54 hours, five quake victims rescued in southeastern Türkiye
UN health body declares earthquake in Türkiye 'grade 3 emergency'
Zelenskyy to visit UK, address parliament
Denmark to send decommissioned Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.