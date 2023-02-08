Kosovo declares national mourning after Türkiye earthquakes

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani on Tuesday declared a one-day national mourning after the earthquakes that hit Türkiye.





"In the face of such tragedies, we must stand by those who need support. The pain of the Turkish and Syrian people is ours too. Therefore, based on constitutional and legal powers, as a sign of state and citizen respect, I have declared Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, a State Mourning Day in the Republic of Kosovo," said Osmani.





She added that Kosovo forces are already taking part in search and rescue operations but more support is available if needed.





The Kosovo government sent about 30 people from the Kosovo Security Force to Türkiye late Monday night to support search and rescue efforts.



