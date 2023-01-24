|
Kosovo security forces open fire on Serbs, wounding one

Members of Kosovo's special police unit (ROSU) opened fire Monday on a vehicle carrying two Serbs, said the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, a coordination body of the Serbian government.


Petar Petkovic, the head of the office, said the incident occurred at the checkpoint at the Bristricki Bridge on the Kosovska Mitrovica-Leposavic road.


"Members of (Kosovo Prime Minister Albin) Kurti's ROSU special forces fired in bursts at the Serbian vehicle and the Serbs only because they did not allow the police to harass them without any basis or reason. Kurti's ROSU special forces have nothing to look for in the north of Kosovo as well as at this checkpoint which is illegally built and from which they harass the Serbian people who pass through every day," said Petkovic.


According to the statement, one of the passengers was wounded and the other escaped unhurt, while the entire car was riddled with bullets.


The wounded passenger ''was shot in the left chest area and has a gunshot wound with which he was transported urgently to the hospital in Kraljevo,'' said the statement.


The Serbian Defense Ministry said a Serbian civilian suffered gunshot wounds.


''A Serbian civilian suffered gunshot wounds this morning in the north of Kosovo...The vehicle was left riddled with bullet holes,'' Nemanja Starovic, state secretary for the ministry, said on social media.


An emergency meeting of the Serbian government was held with the attendance President Aleksandar Vucic.


Vucic was expected to address the nation later.

