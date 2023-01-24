|
Kremlin says export of Leopard tanks to Ukraine will leave 'indelible mark' on Russian-German relations

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Moscow's ties with Berlin 'at low point'

15:12 . 24/01/2023 Salı
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Deliveries of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine will leave "an indelible mark" on Russian-German relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.


Asked how will relations between Russia and Germany change if Berlin approves the supply of Leopard tanks to Kyiv at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said: "Such deliveries do not bode well for the future of the relationship. They will certainly leave an indelible mark on the future of this relationship."


He added that ties with Germany are already "at a low point," and there is also no "substantive dialogue" with other countries of the EU and NATO.​​​​​​​


Pressure is building on Berlin to supply its German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but it has so far steered clear of any commitment. It even failed to take a decision during the international defense summit at the US military base of Ramstein in Germany on Friday.


German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday said her country would not “stand in the way” of Poland sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine.


The Leopard 2 tanks were made in Germany, and thus their transfer to third parties must be approved by Berlin.




- Lachin, Estonia, Wagner group


Asked if Moscow joins the US appeal on Baku to unblock the Lachin road, Peskov said Russia continues "meticulous work" with Azerbaijan and Armenia.


Commenting on Estonia's plans to introduce an "adjacent zone" at a distance of more than 40 km from its territorial waters, which may cause difficulties for passage of Russian vessels in the Gulf of Finland, Peskov said: "There is international maritime law, we need to proceed from this. Freedom of navigation is guaranteed by this law."


Peskov said he has no information about Ukraine's alleged proposal to Belarus to sign a "non-aggression pact," and therefore could not comment on the matter.


He also spoke on claims about Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request to the head of CIA in murdering Evgeny Prigozhin, the head of mercenary group Wagner. "But as for the murder attempts, Ukraine is involved both in attempted murders and in the absolutely monstrous murders, let's remember those attempts already took place, let's remember the murder of (journalist Darya) Dugina and so on. The involvement of the Kyiv regime in such attempts is obvious, so there is such a danger for our citizens," he stressed.


The spokesman said Russian officials will continue to declare their wealth statements, but information may be published without personal data due to Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine in order to protect them from possible attacks and machinations.

