Kremlin spokesman calls incident with Nord Streams 'unprecedented act of state terrorism'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday called the incident with Nord Stream pipelines "an unprecedented act of state terrorism."
"It is obvious that such an unprecedented act of state terrorism cannot and should not do without a serious international investigation. Of course, cooperation within the framework of such an investigation will be required," Peskov said in a press briefing in Moscow.
Asked about the statement of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS), claiming "the Western trace" in the incident, Peskov said he was not ready to comment on that.
Sergey Naryshkin, head of the FIS, said on Thursday his service has materials indicating a Western trace in the "terrorist attack" on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
He also said an investigation is underway in Russia in connection with explosions on gas pipelines.
Turning to the situation in Ukraine, Peskov said that in the case of Kyiv's unwillingness to solve the differences at the negotiating table, Russia will make accents on its "special military operation."
Peskov warned that after Russia recognizes four Ukrainian regions as its territory, strikes at them will be considered attacks on Russia.
"It will be nothing else," Peskov replied, when asked if Kyiv's strikes on Donbas territories would be perceived as an act of aggression against Russia.
Peskov deflected all questions about the possibility of nuclear escalation, saying people speaking about it are irresponsible.
He once again recommended getting to know Russia's military doctrine which stipulates that nuclear weapons can be used only if the country or its allies are attacked with the same kind of weapons or their existence is under the threat.
Speaking about the grain deal, Peskov stressed the importance of ensuring grain deliveries to the poorest countries.
He also said the revocation of the TurkStream gas pipeline license in Europe did not affect its work and that the energy route continues its operation.
On Thursday, the TurkStream operator announced the early revocation of the company's export license due to new EU sanctions.
It also said the new license was requested and that sanctions do not affect deliveries via the gas pipeline.
